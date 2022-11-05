Hardaway ended with six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 111-110 win over the Raptors.
Hardaway has now shot a combined 3-of-17 across his last two games. Connecting on just 30.6 percent of his field goals through seven contests, Hardaway should only be regarded as a streamable asset against favorable matchups.
