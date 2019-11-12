Hardaway recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist along with a block in 21 minutes of play during the Mavericks' 116-106 loss to the Celtics on Monday night.

Hardaway's disappointing performance from three and overall field-goal percentage of 27.3 marked his least efficient outing of November to date. Considering the guard had just recorded a season-high 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep, his inconsistency from an efficiency standpoint makes the 27-year-old hard to rely on a consistent basis.