Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles from field
Hardaway delivered 14 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-107 loss against the Grizzlies.
Hardaway has the ability to put up high-scoring performances on a nightly basis, but he has been struggling of late. The shooting guard has scored 15 or more points just three times over his nine games, but he is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field during that span.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...