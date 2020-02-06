Hardaway delivered 14 points (3-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-107 loss against the Grizzlies.

Hardaway has the ability to put up high-scoring performances on a nightly basis, but he has been struggling of late. The shooting guard has scored 15 or more points just three times over his nine games, but he is shooting just 38.3 percent from the field during that span.