Hardaway finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Clippers.

Hardaway played through a neck concern but may have been restricted, shooting just 27 percent from the field in what was a poor offensive performance. It was not the end he would have been hoping for after putting together a decent season for the Mavericks. His role is simply that of a floor-spacer and that in itself limits his overall fantasy value.