Hardaway compiled 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 loss to the Rockets.

It's only a matter of time before Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith return to the lineup, and that will spell the end of Hardaway's tenure in the starting five. This season, he's actually fared much better coming off the bench, but as a starter, he's been all over the map offensively. His increased usage resulted in some impressive stat lines, but he's very shot-dependent, and there's currently more confidence in Richardson as the primary playmaker behind Luka Doncic in the backcourt.