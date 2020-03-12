Hardaway scored 14 points (4-15 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while chipping in five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday night's 113-97 win over Denver.

Hardaway was clamped by Denver's wings, only managing to put together a mediocre final line due to some open threes. It was Hardaway's lowest-scoring performance in over a month, something symbolic of the reasonable floor he possesses in the Mavs' offense.