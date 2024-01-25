Hardaway notched 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 132-109 loss to Phoenix.
Star guard Kyrie Irving (thumb) didn't suit up Wednesday, leaving much of the offensive burden to Luka Doncic, who posted a 34/9/8 line. Despite coming off the bench, Hardaway provided the most support behind Doncic, finishing second on the team with 17 points in a game during which only one other Dallas player (Jaden Hardy) managed to reach a double-digit scoring total. Hardaway also finished second on the Mavericks in rebounds in the loss, and he knocked down multiple triples for the ninth time over his past 10 games.
