Hardaway totaled 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 111-105 loss to the Suns.

While most of Dallas' lineup has suffered through COVID-19 restrictions and various injuries, Hardaway has dodged the bullet in almost every respect and remain solid amid the team's struggles. Over the past few games, Hardaway's converted 41.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, which is a vital component to his success.