Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Team-high scoring total in win
Hardaway poured in 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
With Luka Doncic (knee) sitting out the contest. coach Rick Carlisle elevated Hardaway to the starting five on the two-guard's 27th birthday. Hardaway responded with a team-high scoring tally, and his best point total since Feb. 10, his third game with the Mavericks following a trade with the Knicks. The six-year veteran has been dealing with an inconsistent shot in March, but he's now posted success rates of 46.7 percent and 44.4 percent over his last two games, respectively. Hardaway remains a solid source of three-pointers, but his overall points remain somewhat inconsistent due to his sub-40-percent shooting on the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting in place of Doncic•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Back with first unit•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Average showing in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 10 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Expected to play•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...