Hardaway poured in 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

With Luka Doncic (knee) sitting out the contest. coach Rick Carlisle elevated Hardaway to the starting five on the two-guard's 27th birthday. Hardaway responded with a team-high scoring tally, and his best point total since Feb. 10, his third game with the Mavericks following a trade with the Knicks. The six-year veteran has been dealing with an inconsistent shot in March, but he's now posted success rates of 46.7 percent and 44.4 percent over his last two games, respectively. Hardaway remains a solid source of three-pointers, but his overall points remain somewhat inconsistent due to his sub-40-percent shooting on the season.