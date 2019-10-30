Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Ties for team leading 14-points
Hardaway scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), grabbed 3 boards, recorded two assists and one steal in 23 minutes of his team's 109-106 win against Denver on Tuesday.
Hardaway tied for the team lead in scoring, as Dallas produced a very balanced scoring attack with nine players scoring in double-digits. The eight-year vet was one of the most effective players for the Mavs, logging a game-high +23 in the contest. The Mavericks host the Lakers on Friday.
