Hardaway scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), grabbed 3 boards, recorded two assists and one steal in 23 minutes of his team's 109-106 win against Denver on Tuesday.

Hardaway tied for the team lead in scoring, as Dallas produced a very balanced scoring attack with nine players scoring in double-digits. The eight-year vet was one of the most effective players for the Mavs, logging a game-high +23 in the contest. The Mavericks host the Lakers on Friday.