Hardaway (not injury related) will be in uniform for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Hardaway has sat out the past two games due to trade formalities, but he's set to make his Mavericks debut Wednesday. In January, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.6 minutes while shooting 38.0 percent from the field. It's not immediately clear how his role will change with Dallas, but it's possible he enters the starting five.