Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: To have surgery next week
Hardaway (lower leg) will undergo surgery next week, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway's season ended prematurely due to a stress reaction in his left tibia, and he's opting to undergo surgery in hopes of being ready by training camp next season. This year, he averaged a career-high 18.1 points, though did so while shooting under 40 percent from the field.
