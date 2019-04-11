Hardaway (lower leg) will undergo surgery next week, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway's season ended prematurely due to a stress reaction in his left tibia, and he's opting to undergo surgery in hopes of being ready by training camp next season. This year, he averaged a career-high 18.1 points, though did so while shooting under 40 percent from the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...