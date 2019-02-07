Hardaway played 26 minutes and supplied 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Wednesday in the Mavericks' 99-93 win over the Hornets.

Coach Rick Carlisle deployed Hardaway off the bench for his Dallas debut, with the 26-year-old working as the top substitute for starting wings Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks traded another starting forward in Harrison Barnes away to the Kings during the contest, so there could be an opportunity for Hardaway to move up to the top unit as soon as Friday's game against the Bucks. Even if Hardaway remains on the bench, he could at least benefit from a slight usage spike with Barnes out of the picture.