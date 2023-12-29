Hardaway racked up 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hardaway led the shorthanded Mavericks in scoring and threes made while adding a trio of rebounds and assists to pace Dallas in a losing effort. Hardaway, who tied a season high in scoring, has recorded 30 or more points in three games, two of those which occurred over the last 10 outings.