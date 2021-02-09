Hardaway ended with 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hardaway got it done on the offensive end once again, clearing 20 points in efficient fashion. While the production looks nice on the surface, his lack of peripheral stats continues to put a cap on his fantasy upside. While he's fine to have on a 12-team roster, his contributions are typically concentrated in only two categories (points and three-pointers), so he's not as valuable for fantasy managers who are already strong in those areas.