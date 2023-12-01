Hardaway (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Hardaway was questionable for Friday's matchup and will be forced to miss his first game of the season. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, but Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry and Josh Green could see increased playing time Friday.
