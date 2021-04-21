Hardaway (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.
Hardaway was initially listed as questionable but is apparently feeling good as of Wednesday morning. This month, he's averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.7 minutes.
