Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Upgraded to probable
Hardaway (back) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's matchup against the Rockets.
This is especially good news for Dallas considering Luka Doncic (ankle) will be sidelined for Friday and most likely Saturday as well. In the four games Doncic has missed this season, Hardaway averaged 31.3 fantasy points across 30.3 minutes.
