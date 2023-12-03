Hardaway (back) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

The Mavericks are going to be quite thin on the second leg of this back-to-back set, as Hardaway will join Kyrie Irving (foot), Josh Green (elbow), Dante Exum (personal) and Maxi Kleber (toe) on the sidelines. We could potentially see a good amount of Jaden Hardy on Saturday after he impressed in 21 minutes versus the Grizzlies on Friday.