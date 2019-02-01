Hardaway will not play in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway, along with Lee and Burke, are scheduled to have physicals in Dallas on Friday, but it comes as no surprise that the three will not make the trip to Cleveland this weekend. However, once Hardaway is made available to play, he could be instantly thrust into the starting lineup given the departure of Wesley Matthews as part of the trade.