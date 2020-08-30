Hardaway (neck) will play in Sunday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway was originally questionable heading into the contest due to a strained neck, but being on the brink of elimination, the Mavericks are electing to play their shooting guard. Over the first give games of the series, Hardaway is averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.