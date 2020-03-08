Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Will play Sunday
Hardaway (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against Indiana, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
The shooting guard was questionable coming in after missing Friday's game with an illness, but he'll be back to availability, and likely the starting lineup, Sunday. In eight games since the break, Hardaway is averaging nearly 35 minutes per game.
