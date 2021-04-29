Hardaway will start Thursday's game against Detroit, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
With both Luka Doncic (elbow) and Dorian Finney-Smith (lower leg) out, the Mavs will shuffle the deck and go with a starting five of Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, Hardaway, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell. In his last start Monday against Sacramento, Hardaway play 29 minutes and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two threes.
