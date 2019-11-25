Coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Hardaway will remain a starting wing for the Mavericks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seth Curry has worked as the Mavs' primary shooting guard this season, but his recent two-game absence paved the way for Hardaway to join the top unit. Though Curry returned for Sunday's win over the Rockets, Hardaway stuck in the starting five and delivered his best outing of the season, pouring in 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. Hardaway could get a more permanent opportunity to routinely crack 30 minutes now that he's locked into a starting role, but it bears noting that his hot scoring run over the past three games (22.3 points per contest) has come on 66.7 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent shooting from the field.