Hardaway (foot) will play in Thursday's matchup against the Nets, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Hardaway missed the Mavericks' most recent contest due to the injury, which paved the way for Spencer Dinwiddie to play 38 minutes. Across two appearances this season, Hardaway has averaged 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 25.5 minutes of action and should slot right back into his role as one of the top options off the bench.