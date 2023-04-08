Bullock won't play in the season finale Sunday against the Spurs due to left ankle soreness.
Hardaway is one of several Mavericks players that won't play in the season finale with the team out of playoff contention. He started in 45 of his 71 regular-season appearances and finished with averages of 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Sitting out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 24 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Tallies season-high 31 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 21 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Starting Monday•