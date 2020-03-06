Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Won't play Friday
Hardaway (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
A bruised left shoulder will force Hardaway to miss a game for the first time since Jan. 4. In his absence, Justin Jackson and Courtney Lee could see extra action.
