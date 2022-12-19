Hardaway (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway will miss his first contest since Oct. 25 and just his second game of the season. Josh Green (elbow) is also out, so Reggie Bullock will be a likely candidate to enter the starting lineup, while Frank Ntilikina, Kemba Walker and Theo Pinson could garner increased roles off the bench.