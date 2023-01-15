Hardaway (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Portland.
Hardaway left Saturday's loss to Portland early with a left ankle sprain and will be sidelined for at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Atlanta. Luka Doncic (ankle) and Christian Wood (ankle) are both considered questionable for Sunday's contest, so Dallas may be wideout three regular starters, not to mention Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor), Maxi Kleber and Josh Green (elbow) remain out as well.
