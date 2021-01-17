Hardaway (groin) is unavailable Sunday against the Bulls, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway was considered questionable with a left groin strain and won't be suiting up for Sunday's contest. Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson are also sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, so Trey Burke and Josh Green should see increased run versus Chicago.
