Hardaway won't return to Monday's game against Brooklyn due to a left hip strain.

It appears that Hardaway aggravated his hip sometime during the second half of Monday's matchup. The severity of the injury is unknown at the moment, but nevertheless, the guard should be considered day-to-day leading up to the Mavericks' next game Wednesday versus Orlando. Theo Pinson and Josh Green are candidates to see increased run if Hardaway is ruled out Wednesday.