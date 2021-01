Burke went for 29 points (11-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt), four assists and one block in 21 minutes off the bench in Saturday night's 112-98 victory over the Magic.

Burke had struggled to get things going, shooting the ball less than 10 times in five consecutive games before Saturday night's outburst. Burke was able to see extended minutes because of the absences of Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jalen Brunson (COVID-19 protocols) and showed why he was the ninth overall pick back in 2013.