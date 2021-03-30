Burke added six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two steals and one rebound during Monday's win over the Thunder.

After posting 13 points in 17 minutes a game prior, Burke struggled from three-point range in this one but managed at least six points for a third straight game. Burke has now tallied double figures in 11 outings this season. Over his past three games, the Michigan product is averaging 8.3 points while grabbing four total rebounds.