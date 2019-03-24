Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another solid offensive output

Burke supplied 13 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists and one steal across 21 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-91 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Burke continues to offer solid production off the bench, with Saturday's scoring tally his second of the double-digit variety in the last three games. The 2013 first-round pick doesn't contribute much anywhere else on the stat sheet, but he should be able to continue serving as a serviceable source of points more often than not if his minutes remain in their current range of the high teens-low 20s.