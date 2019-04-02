Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another strong scoring effort in win

Burke tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over Philadelphia.

Burke produced another strong scoring effort Monday, making it two consecutive games with at least 16 points. His playing time is up over that short period and it could be the Mavericks are going to run him out there with more regularity down the stretch. Burke has the ability to score the ball in bunches and could be worth a speculative flyer if you need a short burst of points.