Burke (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 27-year-old picked up the left ankle sprain during the Game 1 loss, but he's ready to go for the second game of the series. Burke had two points, one rebound, two assists and one block in 20 minutes in the series opener, and he figures to have a similar workload Wednesday.