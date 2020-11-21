Burke and the Mavericks have come to terms on a three-year, $10 million deal, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Burke carved out a nice role for himself in Dallas after getting traded from Philadelphia last season. Following the trade, he averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 triples across 23.9 minutes in eight games. However, it was a hot stretch during the playoffs where he really showed his potential. He will presumably compete with Jalen Brunson for minutes backing up Luka Doncic at point guard, but he could also potentially earn some time playing off the ball in the backcourt.