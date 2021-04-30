Burke finished Thursday's 115-105 victory over the Pistons with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one steal and one blocked shot across 19 minutes.

Burke didn't log extensive playing time, but he still finished second on the team in scoring in the win. The veteran guard bounced back from a miserable effort his last time out, when he went 2-for-13 from the field against Golden State. Burke has had an inconsistent role with Dallas this season and is averaging a modest 6.9 points per contest.