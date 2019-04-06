Mavericks' Trey Burke: Draws spot start
Burke is starting at point guard Friday night against the Grizzlies, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
With Luka Doncic (thigh) on the shelf, Burke will draw his first start since Jan. 30, when he poured in 16 points as a Knick. He should see plenty of opportunities to show his skillset at this point in the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another strong scoring effort in win•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Submits top outing with new team•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Another solid offensive output•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Thrives on scoreboard in loss•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Pours in 20 points off the bench•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...