Mavericks' Trey Burke: Draws spot start

Burke is starting at point guard Friday night against the Grizzlies, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With Luka Doncic (thigh) on the shelf, Burke will draw his first start since Jan. 30, when he poured in 16 points as a Knick. He should see plenty of opportunities to show his skillset at this point in the season.

