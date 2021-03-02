Burke had 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound during Monday's win over Orlando.

Burke managed double figures for the first time since Jan. 23 against Houston when he totaled 13 points, as the guard has now scored at least six points in three straight matchups. After dropping just three points over a three-game span Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, Burke has totaled 26 points over the last three games.