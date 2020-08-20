Burke accounted for 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 victory over the Clippers.

Burke was in some doubt heading into Game 2, however, he battled through a minor injury, playing a key role in the victory. After a sloppy outing on Monday, the Clippers allowed Burke plenty of space and he was able to capitalize. Barring any setbacks, Burke should continue to see a similar role when the teams next face each other on Friday.