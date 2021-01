Burke went for 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 32 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 124-112 win over the Pacers.

Over the first seven games, Burke recorded only one double-digit scoring output. In his last six games, he has four such games including two 20-point performances. He doesn't add much in terms of rebounds or assists but has shown the ability to score when his number is called.