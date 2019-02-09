Mavericks' Trey Burke: Full line in Friday's loss

Burke contributed 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-107 loss to the Bucks.

Burke saw three more minutes than rookie starter Jalen Brunson, matching Luka Doncic (hand) and Tim Hardaway for the team high in minutes. After playing just four minutes in his Mavericks debut on Wednesday, Burke filled up the box score and may have scored some points with coach Rick Carlisle. With J.J. Barea (Achilles) out for the season, Burke will be competing with Brunson and Devin Harris for playing time at the point guard spot, though Carlisle is known for running plenty of multi-guard lineups.