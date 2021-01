Burke managed 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 116-93 loss to the Raptors.

Burke has alternated between games of single digit and double-digit scoring across the last six games, but this was one of his better efforts despite the blowout loss. The 28-year-old guard is off to a good start from deep this season, as he's averaging 1.8 triples per game while shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc.