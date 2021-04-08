Burke (calf) is available for Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Burke will be back in action after missing Dallas' previous two games. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Tyler Bey (illness), Willie Cauley-Stein (COVID-19 protocols), JJ Redick (heel) and Tyrell Terry (personal).
More News
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Probable vs. Bucks•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Listed out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Scratched with calf injury•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Adds six off bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Trey Burke: Drops 11 off bench Monday•