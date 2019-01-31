Mavericks' Trey Burke: Headed to Dallas

Burke has been traded to the Mavericks in the deal that primarily involved Dennis Smith Jr., Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Burke has seen his role fluctuate heavily this season, though he's notably averaging 16.5 points, 3.3 assists, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 steal in 28.3 minutes across the past four games. It's not immediately clear what his role will be in Dallas, but he'll presumably play a backup role in some capacity to Luka Doncic at point guard.