Burke tallied just six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Clippers.

The Mavericks' season came to a disappointing end at the hands of the Clippers, soundly beaten in Game 6 of their playoff series. Burke certainly played well over the course of the series but was unable to finish on a high with arguably his worst offensive performance since arriving in the bubble. He has proven himself a valuable piece off the bench for the Mavericks and it will be interesting to see if and how he figures into their future plans.