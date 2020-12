Burke put up 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes of Friday's 138-115 loss to the Lakers.

Burke saw just four minutes more in this one than he did in the opener, but he was far more effective. The Michigan product made 50 percent of his shots once again with six more attempts coming from beyond the arc. He also registered his first non-scoring stats of the season.