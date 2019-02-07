Mavericks' Trey Burke: Limited role in team debut
Burke played four minutes and contributed zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and one assist Wednesday in the Mavericks' 99-93 win over the Hornets.
Making his Mavericks debut, Burke served as the 10th man in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation and didn't make much of an impression during his time on the court. Dallas is seemingly content to deploy either Jalen Brunson or Luka Doncic as its main ball-handlers, leaving scant playing time left over for Burke whenever the former two players are on the bench simultaneously.
