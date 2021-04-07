Burke (calf) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Houston.
A strained calf will keep Burke out of a second straight game as the Mavs enter a Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set. Given the schedule, it would not be a surprise if Burke ends up missing Thursday's home matchup versus Milwaukee, as well.
